Texans' J.J. Watt: Season over

Watt confirmed via his personal Twitter account Sunday that his season is over, suggesting that the fears that he tore his pectoral were true.

This is a massive blow to Houston's defense, as Watt's impact rivals that of any other defensive player in the league. Watt will set his sights on rehabbing for the 2020 season.

