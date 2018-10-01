Texans' J.J. Watt: Second straight multi-sack game

Watt had four tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and forced two fumbles, one that led to a touchdown, in Houston's Week 4 win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

It took Watt a couple of weeks before rounding into form, but he now has five sacks and three forced fumbles over the last two weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories