Texans' J.J. Watt: Set for Monday's game

Watt (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Titans.

Watt was a limited participant for the third straight day Saturday as the Texans continue to manage his practice reps. Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday there were no concerns for Watt's playing status despite the practice limitations, and as expected he's now clear for Monday's divisional matchup against Tennessee.

