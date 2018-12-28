Texans' J.J. Watt: Set for Week 17

Watt (knee) won't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Watt was once again a limited participant this week as he hasn't fully shaken the knee issue, though it poses no threat to his status for Sunday's game. The 29-year-old has a prime matchup against Blake Bortles and a tattered Jaguars offensive line.

