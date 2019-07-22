Texans' J.J. Watt: Should practice soon

Watt (knee) isn't expected to stay on the PUP list for long, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watt had a minor knee procedure in mid-January and declared himself healthy in mid-April. It appears the Texans are being cautious, with no real threat to Watt's Week 1 availability. The 30-year-old returned to form in 2018 -- 61 tackles, 16 sacks, seven forced fumbles -- after struggling with a series of injuries the previous two seasons. Watt won't be eligible to practice until he's removed from the PUP list.

