Texans' J.J. Watt: Speculation of serious injury

There is growing concern that Watt's injury Sunday against the Raiders was a torn pectoral rather than a shoulder injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If these fears prove to be correct, Watt would be out for the remainder of the season. He'll have an MRI soon to determine the extent of the damage. Until then, Watt's IDP owners or those relying on the Houston D/ST unit will have to wait with bated breath.