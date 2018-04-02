Texans' J.J. Watt: Still on track
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Watt (lower leg) is doing really well and should be back at full strength ahead of the upcoming season, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reports.
O'Brien made similar comments in early March when he deemed Watt ahead of schedule but declined to provide specifics. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year underwent surgery in October to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg, finishing the season with 15 tackles and no sacks in five games. Watt has played just eight games the past two seasons, after averaging 78.8 tackles, 17.3 sacks and 3.8 forced fumbles without missing a single contest from 2012 to 2015. He celebrated his 29th birthday in March and should have plenty of time to get healthy before the start of training camp.
More News
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...