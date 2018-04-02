Texans' J.J. Watt: Still on track

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Watt (lower leg) is doing really well and should be back at full strength ahead of the upcoming season, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reports.

O'Brien made similar comments in early March when he deemed Watt ahead of schedule but declined to provide specifics. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year underwent surgery in October to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg, finishing the season with 15 tackles and no sacks in five games. Watt has played just eight games the past two seasons, after averaging 78.8 tackles, 17.3 sacks and 3.8 forced fumbles without missing a single contest from 2012 to 2015. He celebrated his 29th birthday in March and should have plenty of time to get healthy before the start of training camp.