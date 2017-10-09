Texans' J.J. Watt: Suffers fracture in leg

Watt was diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg after exiting Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

It was evident Watt suffered a significant injury, as he had to be carted off the field and was then shown getting into an ambulance on crtuches. Dez Bryant only missed a few weeks with a tibial plateau fracture last season, but his injury wasn't accompanied by any ligament damage -- something that has yet to be determined for Watt. The veteran defensive lineman will have an MRI to determine the full extent of his injury, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports. A lengthy absence is likely.