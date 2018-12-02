Texans' J.J. Watt: Suiting up Sunday

Watt (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Watt is probably running at less than full health while managing the knee injury, but even a compromised version of the defensive end can still be a game-wrecking force. He proved as much in the Texans' Week 12 win over the Titans, when he recorded nine tackles and 1.5 sacks and forced a fumble in the 34-17 triumph.

More News
Our Latest Stories