Texans' J.J. Watt: Taken off PUP list

Watt (knee) has been removed from the PUP list for Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Watt was never expected to stay on the PUP list for long, having declared himself healthy back in April. He had a minor knee procedure in mid-January and should be fine for the start of the regular season.

