Texans' J.J. Watt: Trending toward playing

Watt (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The knee issue has been bothering Watt for nearly two weeks, but it doesn't appear to be anything that will prevent him from suiting up on gamedays or dramatically hinder his effectiveness. In fact, Watt turned in one of his best outings of the season in Monday's 34-17 win over the Texans, registering nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.