Texans' J.J. Watt: Trending toward playing
Watt (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The knee issue has been bothering Watt for nearly two weeks, but it doesn't appear to be anything that will prevent him from suiting up on gamedays or dramatically hinder his effectiveness. In fact, Watt turned in one of his best outings of the season in Monday's 34-17 win over the Texans, registering nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.