Texans' J.J. Watt: Undergoes surgery

Watt reported his pectoral surgery Tuesday was successful,

In Watt's words, "everything went smooth with the surgery." The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted a photo of himself in a sling while wearing a Houston Astros cap. Watt is expected to make a full recovery before next season, and the Texans are expected to place him on injured reserve.

