Texans' J.J. Watt: Walking on treadmill

Watt (leg) walked on a treadmill for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a tibial fracture, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt posted a video of himself on the treadmill on his Snapchat account and included a caption with the words "Big day" and "first steps." The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year faces an offseason of rehab and hopes to be ready next May for Organized Team Activities.