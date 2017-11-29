Texans' J.J. Watt: Walking on treadmill
Watt (leg) walked on a treadmill for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a tibial fracture, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Watt posted a video of himself on the treadmill on his Snapchat account and included a caption with the words "Big day" and "first steps." The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year faces an offseason of rehab and hopes to be ready next May for Organized Team Activities.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...