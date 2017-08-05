Texans' J.J. Watt: Will play preseason opener

Watt will play in next Wednesday's preseason opener at Carolina, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans have been taking it easy on Watt, who underwent two back surgeries last year, giving him days off after particularly hard practices. We don't expect to see him play much more than a series, if that, against the Panthers. Head coach Bill O'Brien expects the star defensive end to be 100 percent for the regular-season opener Sept. 10 against Jacksonville.