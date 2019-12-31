Texans' J.J. Watt: Will return for playoff matchup

Watt (pectoral) has been activated from injured reserve and will play in Saturday's playoff game against the Bills, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It was though that Watt's season was over when he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle in October, but he was able to recover quicker than expected and will return to action in the postseason like he hoped. Watt is not expected to play every snap Sunday, but his presence on the field in any capacity will no doubt need to be accounted for.