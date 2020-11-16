The Texans activated Martin (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Martin tested positive prior to a Week 9 matchup against the Jaguars, but he's recovered and will return to team activities moving forward. The Texans' linebacker corps has gotten pretty banged up this year, including Brennan Scarlett (forearm) being placed on IR, so Martin could battle for a starting role moving forward.
