Martin didn't practice Tuesday due to a knee injury.

Martin apparently suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Titans, as he saw his three-game sack streak come to an end. The 24-year-old likely will need to return to practice in the next two days to have a legitimate chance of suiting up Week 16.

