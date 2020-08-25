Martin is expected to play more during his second season with the Texans, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martin, who joined the Texans from Seattle in the Jadeveon Clowney trade, used his quickness off the edge to record 3.5 sacks in 223 defensive snaps, 20.5 percent of the snaps. It's natural he'll get more playing time in 2020. He joined the Texans on Aug. 31 last year, days before the regular season, and had to learn a whole new system. "He's definitely more comfortable in our system," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "Coming into our system, some things (were) different. He's done a good job of picking that up. He's had a great camp." Martin will remain a backup at both outside linebacker spots, behind Whitney Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett, but Martin will be on the field in passing situations.