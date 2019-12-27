Play

Martin (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Martin was limited in practice throughout the week, which was an upgrade from last week when he was unable to see any practice time. His status will be revealed closer to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, and if Martin is forced to miss his second straight games, Barkevious Mingo could be looking at some extra snaps as a result.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends