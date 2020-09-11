Martin had two tackles and one sack in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1.

Martin came off the edge and got to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs' first drive, taking them out of field-goal range. During training camp, Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver talked about a larger role for Martin, who recorded 3.5 sacks while playing 21 percent of the snaps on defense in 2019, but the edge rusher played just 18 snaps (26 percent) Thursday. He'll be on the field in every passing situation in 2020.