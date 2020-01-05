Martin had one tackle, one sack, two quarterback hits and recovered a fumble in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in an AFC Wild Card playoff game.

Martin's fumble recovery led to a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal early in the fourth quarter, and he later snuffed out a Bills' drive with a fourth-down sack of quarterback Josh Allen. Martin's a depth linebacker who has come on late in the season, recording 4.5 sacks over the last five games played.