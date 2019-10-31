Martin's role on defense could expand with the loss of J.J. Watt (pectoral) to season-ending injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martin, who joined the Texans from Seattle in the Jadeveon Clowney trade, has contributed mostly on special teams with minimal work on defense until now. He recorded Houston's lone quarterback hit in Week 8's win over Oakland. While he's not a defensive end by trade, the edge linebacker will be part of a crew that gets increased playing time in the absence of Watt. "Jacob works very hard, he plays hard, he practices hard," coach Bill O'Brien said. "He tries to do everything right. He's a really good teammate, very smart. We move him around a lot. He helps us on special teams, helps us on defense." Seattle's sixth-round draft pick in 2018 out of Temple, Martin had three sacks in his rookie season.