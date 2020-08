Martin scooped up a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown during Thursday's scrimmage, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martin is a budding IDP candidate for the Texans and is expected to play a larger role in 2020. He played just 221 defensive snaps (21 percent) in 2019, but contributed 3.5 sacks. He'll be on the field in all passing situations and could get more snaps if he establishes himself against the run.