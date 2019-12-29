Play

Martin (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Martin was a limited participant in practice this week, and with the Texans already having the division wrapped up, they decided to hold Martin out. It will be his second straight game missed, and with the Temple product sidelined, Barkevious Mingo is expected to see some extra snaps.

More News

