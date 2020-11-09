Coach Romeo Crennell said Monday that Martin (illness) is will stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Week 10 matchup against the Browns, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martin tested positive last Wednesday and will miss at least two games as a result. Crennel did reveal that Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole, who were considered close contacts to Martin, are expected to return this week. Martin will aim to get back in action in Week 11 against the Patriots.