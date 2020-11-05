site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Jacob Martin: Tests positive for COVID-19
RotoWire Staff
Martin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday after testing positive for the virus, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans will work virtually Thursday as a result. Martin won't be available for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, but he could return Week 10 if he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.
