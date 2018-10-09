Clowney recorded three tackles (two solo) and 0.5 sacks across 54 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Clowney now has 2.5 sacks over the past two weeks after not reaching the quarterback through the first three games of the season. He'll look to keep the streak alive Sunday against the Bills, who have allowed a league-high 22 sacks on the year.

