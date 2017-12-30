Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Avoids injury designation
Clowney (knee, toe) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.
Clowney was a limited participant Thursday and Friday to avoid the questionable tag after starting the week not practicing. The 24-year-old is on track to complete the first 16-game season game season of his career.
