Clowney (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.

Clowney worked his way to a full participant at Friday's practice after starting the week not participating. The 24-year-old has been on the Texans' injury report for much of the season but has yet to miss a game, and it looks as though that trend will continue this week.

