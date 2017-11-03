Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Avoids injury designation
Clowney (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.
Clowney worked his way to a full participant at Friday's practice after starting the week not participating. The 24-year-old has been on the Texans' injury report for much of the season but has yet to miss a game, and it looks as though that trend will continue this week.
