Clowney is being eased into drills as backup Brennan Scarlett has been getting some reps with the first-team defense, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clowney has no physical limitations, but the Texans want to preserve their starting outside linebacker for the long grind of training camp. The fifth-year linebacker is coming off the first season in which he played a full 16-game schedule.

