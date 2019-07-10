Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Bracing for holdout
Clowney isn't likely to sign an extension before the July 15 deadline, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney thus figures to skip most or all of training camp, but he isn't expected to extend his holdout into the regular season the way Le'Veon Bell did last year. The 26-year-old pass rusher is scheduled to make $15.9 million under the franchise tag in 2019, with potential to top $20 million per year if he hits the open market next offseason. Houston doesn't have much depth at outside linebacker behind Clowney and fellow starter Whitney Mercilus.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RBs lead way in latest PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which has three...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Jump on Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target Lock
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Lose Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...