Clowney isn't likely to sign an extension before the July 15 deadline, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clowney thus figures to skip most or all of training camp, but he isn't expected to extend his holdout into the regular season the way Le'Veon Bell did last year. The 26-year-old pass rusher is scheduled to make $15.9 million under the franchise tag in 2019, with potential to top $20 million per year if he hits the open market next offseason. Houston doesn't have much depth at outside linebacker behind Clowney and fellow starter Whitney Mercilus.