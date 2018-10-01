Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Breaks out in Week 4 win
Clowney had four tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in a 37-34 overtime win against the Colts in Week 4.
Clowney had been quiet in his first two games -- he missed Week 2 with back and elbow injuries -- but broke out in a very disruptive way against Indianapolis. One of his sacks was a 10-yard loss on the Colts' final drive, leading to the Houston's game-winning field-goal drive in overtime. Clowney made some headlines earlier this week, telling reporters that he was available to play in preseason, but was held back by coach Bill O'Brien. Clowney said his slow start was due to limited preseason work and rust.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Upgraded to full participation•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Expects to play Week 3•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited in practice•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Inactive Sunday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Draws questionable tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....