Clowney had four tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in a 37-34 overtime win against the Colts in Week 4.

Clowney had been quiet in his first two games -- he missed Week 2 with back and elbow injuries -- but broke out in a very disruptive way against Indianapolis. One of his sacks was a 10-yard loss on the Colts' final drive, leading to the Houston's game-winning field-goal drive in overtime. Clowney made some headlines earlier this week, telling reporters that he was available to play in preseason, but was held back by coach Bill O'Brien. Clowney said his slow start was due to limited preseason work and rust.