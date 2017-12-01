Clowney (ankle/shoulder) will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans.

Clowney's only practice this week was a limited session on Friday, but head coach Bill O'Brien downplayed the injuries so this isn't exactly surprising. The Texans have been cautious in practice with the 24-year-old all season, a trend that is likely to continue.

