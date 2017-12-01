Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Carries no injury designation
Clowney (ankle/shoulder) will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans.
Clowney's only practice this week was a limited session on Friday, but head coach Bill O'Brien downplayed the injuries so this isn't exactly surprising. The Texans have been cautious in practice with the 24-year-old all season, a trend that is likely to continue.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: O'Brien downplays injuries•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Misses practice with shoulder, ankle issues•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Posts sack Monday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready for Monday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Picks up two more sacks Sunday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Matches career-high sack total•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.