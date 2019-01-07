Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Could be franchised
The Texans are expected to designate Clowney has their franchise player if a long-term contract extension can not be worked out, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
There appears to be a mutual desire for Clowney to continue his career with Houston. "Of course, I want to come back," Clowney said. "I promise to the Texans and whoever else is watching that I'm going to be a much better, improved player next season. I haven't been thinking about a contract. If I come back and play well like I know I'm going to, contract will take care of itself." The 25-year-old linebacker/defensive end has overcome the durability concerns that dogged him early in his career and has been named to three consecutive Pro Bowls. He's been a disruptive force, registering 29 sacks and five forced fumbles over the last four seasons, so the team is motivated to see him continue that type of performance in a Texans uniform.
