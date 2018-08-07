Head Coach Bill O'Brien indicated Tuesday that Clowney is "getting better and better, being closer and closer to being able to do more and more," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. He also noted that Clowney could see some playing time in the team's third preseason contest.

O'Brien's comments also qualify Clowney's return by stating his game action in the preseason depends a lot on how he practices next week. When healthy, Cthe fifth-year player has proven to be a capable pass-rusher, racking up a career-high 9.5 sacks last season. He should reprise the outside linebacker role for the Texans this season opposite Whitney Mercilus.