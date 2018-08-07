Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Could make preseason appearance
Head Coach Bill O'Brien indicated Tuesday that Clowney is "getting better and better, being closer and closer to being able to do more and more," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. He also noted that Clowney could see some playing time in the team's third preseason contest.
O'Brien's comments also qualify Clowney's return by stating his game action in the preseason depends a lot on how he practices next week. When healthy, Cthe fifth-year player has proven to be a capable pass-rusher, racking up a career-high 9.5 sacks last season. He should reprise the outside linebacker role for the Texans this season opposite Whitney Mercilus.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Hasn't practiced fully yet•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Being eased into drills•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Participates in team drills•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Works on side field•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready for camp•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Not expected back until training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...