Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Dressing for Sunday's game
Clowney (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Clowney has been kept without a sack in four of seven games this season. The Broncos' offensive line, which ranks fourth in the league according to Pro Football Focus, will look to make it five.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Records two sacks Sunday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Another sack Sunday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Breaks out in Week 4 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...