Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Expected to play Sunday
Clowney (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney popped up on the team's injury report as a limited participant Thursday and again Friday, but those appear to be precautionary tags.
