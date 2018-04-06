Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Expected to sign extension
Clowney (knee) likely will sign an extension this offseason, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney played through a knee injury late last season, but it didn't stop him from posting career-high marks for games (16), tackles (59), sacks (9.5), forced fumbles (two) and fumble recoveries (two). He's under contract for 2018 on a fifth-year option, with a massive extension likely to come at some point this spring or summer. Clowney had a minor arthroscopic procedure on his knee in January, but at last check he was expected to be ready for the start of the Texans' offseason program April 16. He'll be seeking his first campaign with double-digit sacks, hoping to benefit from the expected returns of J.J. Watt (leg) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral), both of whom warrant significant attention from opposing offensive lines.
