Clowney (back) expects to play in Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Clowney logged his second limited participation in practice of the week Thursday, after being held out Week 2's contest. Despite Clowney's confidence, it remains to be seen whether the start linebacker will suit up against the Giants on Sunday. If Clowney is sidelined or limited, Duke Ejiofor and Brennan Scarlett would be in line for increased defensive workloads.