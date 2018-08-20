Clowney (knee) participated in team drills Monday for the first time this year, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans have been rather cautious with Clowney as he works his way back from January arthroscopic surgery. Coach Bill O'Brien previously pointed to the third week of the preseason as the target date for an in-game appearance, and Clowney said Monday that he's still hoping to make that happen, per Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle. The Texans face the Rams on Saturday.