Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Five tackles in loss
Clowney recorded five tackles in Saturday's 21-7 wild-card loss to the Colts.
After two injury-marred seasons to start his career, Clowney has established himself as a legitimate IDP threat. He's recorded 18.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, recovered five fumbles, and scored two touchdowns over the last two seasons. As an unrestricted free agent in 2019, Clowney will demand a handsome salary, one that the Texans are expected to pay.
