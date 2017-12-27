Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Held out Wednesday
Clowney did not partcipate in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
Clowney's been bothered by a variety of injuries the last month, but has managed to gut it out and is on the verge of playing his first 16-game season.
