Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Inactive Sunday
Clowney (back/elbow) won't play in Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
Clowney's inactive status comes as no surprise as he was previously reported to be unlikely to play despite his questionable tag. Look Duke Ejiofor and Brennan Scarlet to see an increase in snaps while Clowney is sidelined.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Draws questionable tag•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited Wednesday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready to play full game•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Makes preseason debut•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Finally does team drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.
-
Injury Report: Latest on Week 2 injuries
Which of the walking wounded will be in the lineup in Week 2? We catch up on the latest from...