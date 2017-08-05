Clowney is listed as a starting outside linebacker on the Texans' first unofficial depth chart.

Clowney excelled at right defensive end last season, so seeing him as a linebacker was mildly surprising. Head coach Bill O'Brien was quick to point out to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle that it's merely "an early preseason depth chart" that the team has to release, suggeting Clowney is locked in at linebacker exclusively. He has taken part in drills with both linemen and linebackers.