Clowney (hip/ankle) is expected to be good to go for Week 1 versus Buffalo, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Clowney suffered a soft-tissue injury to his hip during the preseason meeting with the Raiders. He's also been battling an ankle issue. However, neither of the ailments is expected to keep him off the field for the opener against the Bills. The 33-year-old Clowney isn't as productive as he once was, though he ended the 2025 campaign with the Cowboys by totaling 41 tackles and 8.5 sacks across 13 regular-season games.