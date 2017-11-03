Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited in practice Thursday
Clowney (knee) was limited in practice Thursday.
It's a step in the right direction for Clowney, who sat out of Wednesday's practice nursing a nagging knee injury. The four-year pro, who has had an extensive injury history, has yet to miss a game this season. His status in Friday's session will go a long way in determining his status for Sunday's game against the Colts.
