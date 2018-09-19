Clowney (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Clowney was held out of Week 2's tilt against the Titans due to a back injury, but being able to participate in practice on a limited basis is a good sign. It remains to be seen whether Clowney will suit up against the Giants on Sunday, or if Duke Ejiofor and Brennan Scarlet will once again split rotational snaps in his absence.

