Clowney (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Clowney was not listed on Houston's injury report to begin the week, so his militated participation Thursday is unexpected. The Texans' defense as come together in recent weeks, and Clowney's ability to harass quarterbacks and make key stops against opposing running backs has been a key part of that success. Clowney's participation in Friday's practice should serve to further illuminate his chances of suiting up for Houston's game against the Broncos in Week 9.

More News
Our Latest Stories