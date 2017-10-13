Clowney (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but will play in Sunday's game against the Browns.

Clowney missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like the absences were just precautionary. Expect Clowney to be a full go Sunday as he plays for the first time this season since both J.J. Watt (knee) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) were lost to season-ending injuries.