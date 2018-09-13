Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited Wednesday
Clowney was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to back and elbow injuries.
This should not be a major concern. Clowney made regular appearances on injury reports for various ailments in 2017, but managed to play a full 16-game slate.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready to play full game•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Makes preseason debut•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Finally does team drills•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Could make preseason appearance•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Hasn't practiced fully yet•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Being eased into drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Dive into the quarterback position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...